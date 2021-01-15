Blake Snell Says He 'Was Lost' After Getting Pulled in Game 6 of World Series by Rays

Wally Skalij

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash made a controversial decision in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series that affected more than the contest's outcome.

With the Rays down in the series 3-2, starting pitcher Blake Snell was dealing, having given up just two hits while fanning nine and walking none through 73 pitches. With one out, one on and a 1-0 lead for the Rays, Cash went to the mound. Snell's night was over.

The Rays looked to Nick Anderson in relief, and he gave up a double to Mookie Betts and then gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead via a wild pitch and a fielder's choice. The Dodgers went on to win the World Series.

Snell said he "saw both sides" in his postgame interview in October, but in an interview with The Ringer's R2C2 podcast, he shed more light on his mindset following Cash's decision.

"I was lost," Snell said (at the 2:30 mark). "I didn't know what to say, what to do. I just remember I called my dad when I got to the hotel. We talked for a minute, and I didn't really say much. I didn't have nothing to say. I was like, 'We really just handed them the World Series.' That's how it felt."

The 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner will suit up for the San Diego Padres after a late-December trade to the National League. Perhaps he'll get a chance to square off against his old manager in this year's Fall Classic.