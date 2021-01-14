Phillies Rumors: Archie Bradley Agrees to 1-Year, $6M Contract in MLB Free Agency

Andy Lyons

Free-agent relief pitcher Archie Bradley is signing with the Philadelphia Phillies on a one-year, $6 million deal, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The 28-year-old righty split time between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds last year, compiling a 2.95 ERA and 1.091 WHIP in 18.1 innings with three walks allowed and 18 strikeouts.

New president of baseball operations David Dombrowski and general manager Sam Fuld appear intent on rebuilding the Phillies bullpen. Philadelphia relievers blew 12 saves last year, tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the third-highest mark in MLB.

Bradley's signing follows the acquisition of Sam Coonrod from the San Francisco Giants and Jose Alvarado from the Tampa Bay Rays in recent days. The team also inked Michael Ynoa and Neftali Feliz to minor league deals while grabbing Ian Hamilton off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

Those moves will help buoy Hector Neris, David Hale and Seranthony Dominguez in the bullpen moving forward.

Overall, Bradley's signing is the latest in a series of contracts announced for free-agent relievers this week.

After the Chicago White Sox signed Liam Hendriks, the top reliever on the market, for three years and $54 million, the Houston Astros closed a two-year, $12.5 million deal with righty Pedro Baez. With Bradley off the board now, the focus turns to the likes of Mark Melancon, Brad Hand, Alex Colome and Roberto Osuna.

If a run on relief pitchers has begun, those names will jump to the top of the wish list for plenty of teams around MLB.

The Phillies no longer need to worry about that. With Bradley, Coonrod, Neris and Alvarado in the bullpen, they can now focus on improving their roster elsewhere.