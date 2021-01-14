    Zion Williamson Cleared from Health Protocols; Eligible for Pelicans vs. Lakers

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJanuary 15, 2021

    Sean Gardner

    After sitting one game to work through the league's health and safety protocols, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to the team.

    According to ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Williamson is eligible to play when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Pelicans on Friday night.

    Williamson sat Wednesday, as the Pelicans fell to the Los Angeles Clippers, because he returned an inconclusive test for the coronavirus, coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters

    The loss to the Clippers was the start of what was meant to be a seven-game road trip. That 13-day excursion was supposed to begin Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, but that game was postponed after several Mavericks were out because of the league's health and safety protocols.

    Dallas is one of several teams struggling to keep enough players on the roster amid a recent uptick in positive tests for COVID-19 across the league. The NBA announced Wednesday that 16 new players had tested positive since Jan. 6. 

    Those tests and the contact tracing that follows have led to 10 postponements. The Boston Celtics had three games postponed and are looking to play their first game in a full week on Friday against the Orlando Magic, while the Phoenix Suns have missed three games as well.

    To combat the COVID-19 cases and schedule changes, the league announced new rules Wednesday that limit where players can go at home and on the road for at least the next couple of weeks, per the AP's Tim Reynolds. 

    Through nine games this season, Williamson is averaging 21.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the 4-6 Pelicans.

