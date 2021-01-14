Pacers vs. Suns Game on Saturday Postponed amid Phoenix's COVID-19 Contact Tracing

The Phoenix Suns have had another game knocked off their schedule as they continue to work through issues related to COVID-19.

Saturday's home game against the Indiana Pacers has been postponed because the Suns would not have the league minimum of eight players required to take the floor as the team continues contact tracing, the league announced Thursday.

This is the third schedule change this week for the Suns, who had their Wednesday game against the Atlanta Hawks and their Friday game against the Golden State Warriors postponed.

The Suns last played Monday, when they lost 128-107 to the Washington Wizards. The Wizards have had two games postponed since then as they manage contact tracing and positive tests within the organization, according to Ava Wallace of the Washington Post.

The cancellation of Saturday's game marks the 10th scratched game this season and the ninth since Sunday as multiple teams juggle contact tracing. The league said Wednesday that 16 players have tested positive for the virus since Jan. 6.

During that span, 497 players have been tested.

Besides the Suns and Wizards, the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers have struggled with roster shortages this week.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Boston Celtics are hoping to end their bout with roster challenges on Friday. The team hasn't played in a week and had three postponements, but it is currently scheduled to host the Orlando Magic.

With the uptick in virus complications, the league announced new rules that will be in place for "at least the next two weeks," limiting where players can travel both at home and on the road.

According to ESPN, any postponed games will likely be rescheduled for the second half of the year. Games beyond March 4 have yet to be announced.