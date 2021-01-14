    LaMelo Ball Rumors: Warriors Viewed PG as Most Talented Prospect in 2020 NBA Draft

    The Golden State Warriors didn't draft LaMelo Ball when they had the chance, but that doesn't mean they didn't want to.

    "From what I was told, they saw [LaMelo] as the most talented player in the draft, but the fit made more sense with [James] Wiseman," Marcus Thompson said on The Athletic's NBA Show (at the 16-minute mark). "It wasn't like they weren't in on him." 

    With the Warriors opting for Wiseman, Ball fell to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3. 

    Wiseman has started all 11 games for the 6-5 Warriors, averaging 10.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per appearance.

    Meanwhile, Ball has been coming off of the bench behind Devonte Graham in Charlotte. Through 12 games, he is averaging 25.3 minutes, in which he's scoring an average of 11.7 points with 7.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

    Ahead of the season, NBA general managers tabbed Ball as the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award over both Wiseman and Anthony Edwards, who went to the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 1 pick. In the league's annual GM survey, Ball snagged 39 percent of the vote. 

    Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle agreed with that assessment on Wednesday as his squad readied to face Ball and the Hornets.

    The Mavericks won that game 104-93, and Ball had a quieter night with just four points, five assists and seven rebounds. 

