Theo Epstein Reportedly Will Join MLB Commissioner's Office as Consultant

Former Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein has found a new gig.

Epstein will join the MLB commissioner's office to serve as a "consultant regarding on field matters," the league announced Thursday.

Epstein stepped down from his post with the Cubs in November after nine seasons.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Epstein had been in communication with the commissioner's office "for weeks" leading up to Thursday's official announcement.

"Theo is one of the most accomplished and thoughtful people in our sport," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a release. "I am grateful that he has accepted our invitation to complement our ongoing efforts and provide his insights on making the best game in the world even better for the next generation of fans."

After leading the Boston Red Sox to their first World Series in 86 years back in 2004 then bringing them another in 2007, Epstein revitalized the Chicago Cubs franchise, busting another major championship drought with a victory in 2016.

The 47-year-old is one of only five executives to win titles with multiple organizations.

"As the game evolves, we all have an interest in ensuring the changes we see on the field make the game as entertaining and action-packed as possible for the fans, while preserving all that makes baseball so special," he said. "I look forward to working with interested parties throughout the industry to help us collectively navigate toward the very best version of our game."

The move presents a unique opportunity and a potential change of heart for the executive, who acknowledged that a focus on analytics may not necessarily be the best route to encouraging a new generation of fans in a changing game.

“The executives like me who have spent a lot of time using analytics and other measures to try to optimize individual and team performance have unwittingly had a negative impact on the aesthetic value of the game and the entertainment value of the game in some respects," he said when he left Chicago.

When Epstein stepped down, there was speculation that he would look to fill the GM vacancy with the Philadelphia Phillies, but he appears to be paving his way to a new career path—commissioner of the league.