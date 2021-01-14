    Yadier Molina Talks Free Agency, Says He Could Retire with His Head 'Held High'

    Longtime St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina said Thursday he'll consider retirement if the right offer doesn't come in free agency before the 2021 MLB season.

    Molina told Cardinals broadcaster Polo Ascensio (via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch) he's seeking a two-year contract and would prefer a return to St. Louis.

    "Getting ready as always and God will tell," Molina said. "If God wants me to come back, then I'll come back. And if not, I will retire happy with my head held high."

                      

