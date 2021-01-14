Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Teams 'Hopeful' Wizards G Will Be Cheaper Than Harden

Ned Dishman

With the James Harden sweepstakes over, there's another NBA superstar who has got the attention of teams in need—Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

"Teams thirsting for a big trade are hopeful Beal will become available, at a slightly cheaper price than Harden," said Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer (at the 0:50 mark).

Beal is set to hit free agency in 2022.

There hasn't been a real signal from Washington that they're looking to trade Beal. In fact, it's been quite the opposite.

Leading up to the NBA draft, general manager Tommy Sheppard was blunt in his plans for the star's future.

"Bradley Beal isn't going anywhere," he said.

Per O'Connor, the 27-year-old has expressed no indication that he's looking to get out of the nation's capital. But he has vented his frustrations as the 3-8 Wizards have dragged their heels through the start of the 2020-21 season.

"I'm pissed off," Beal told reporters after dropping 60 points in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. "I'm mad. I don't count [them]. ... Any of my career-highs, they've been in losses. So I don't give a damn. You can throw it right out the window with the other two or three I've had. I just want to win."

Through nine years in Washington, Beal has consistently carried the squad, but perhaps he hasn't felt the burden as strongly as he does now.

If he truly does want out of Washington, there will be plenty of teams looking to get their hands on the league's leading scorer, who is averaging 34.9 points per night.