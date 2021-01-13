Rockets' Stephen Silas: James Harden Trade Rumors All-Around Messed Up Situation

Cato Cataldo

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas said the current controversy surrounding James Harden is an "all-around messed up situation" as the 2018 NBA MVP stays away from the team amid a likely impending trade.

Silas spoke to reporters Wednesday, a day after Harden's frustration boiled over following the Rockets' 117-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Harden briefly met with reporters after the game, saying the situation is something "I don't think can be fixed" before walking away from the podium.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Harden will no longer be with the team until it can complete a trade amid the fallout from his public comments.

It's expected that a deal will be completed sooner rather than later, with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers standing out as the likeliest destinations.

Harden requested a trade during the offseason and has been seemingly bent on forcing the Rockets' hand by alienating the coaching staff and his teammates. He showed up to training camp late and was forced into a six-day quarantine period after partying with Lil Baby in Atlanta and at a club in Las Vegas.

When Harden did report to camp, he did so in less-than-ideal condition and was fined $50,000 and forced into another quarantine period after attending a party without a mask.

"The disrespect started way before any interview," teammate DeMarcus Cousins told reporters Wednesday.

Silas said he was sleepless Tuesday night in the aftermath of Harden's comments, and the team determined it was best for all sides that he not attend practice.