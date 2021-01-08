    Duke's Mike Krzyzewski: Capitol Breach One of Our Country's Darkest Times

    Adam WellsJanuary 9, 2021

    DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 10: Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski during the 1st half of the Duke Blue Devils game versus the Florida State on February 10th, 2020 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC.(Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Icon Sportswire

    Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski weighed in on Wednesday's breach of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. by a pro-Trump mob.

    On his SiriusXM show Basketball and Beyond with Coach K (h/t Steve Wiseman of the Charlotte Observer) on Thursday, Krzyzewski called the invasion "one of the darkest times for our country because the foundation of our country was shaken."

    “How can that happen? Why did it happen?” he added. “We’ve got a lot of work to do as a country. We can’t have that. There’s no way that we can have that. Hopefully, as we move forward, we can come together.”

    The breach occurred around 1 p.m. ET as Congress convened to certify the 2020 presidential election results for Joe Biden. Rioters made their way onto the Senate floor and were seen looting and vandalizing items from the Capitol. 

    Per Evan Perez and Paul LeBlanc of CNN, five people are confirmed dead as a result of the invasion, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer. The Department of Justice announced Friday that so far 13 people are facing federal charges and another 40 were charged in Superior Court related to the breach.

    Duke played its first game since Dec. 16 that same night. The Blue Devils beat Boston College 83-82 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

    Krzyzewski, 73, played college basketball at West Point from 1966-69. He served as an officer in the United States Army after graduating before moving into coaching. He was named head basketball coach for the Black Knights in 1975, where he spent five years before being hired at Duke. 

