Report: Mavericks Player Tests Positive for COVID-19; 2 More Face Quarantine

Danny Bollinger

One Dallas Mavericks player has tested positive for COVID-19, while two others will quarantine for seven days because of contact tracing, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The two exposed players both tested negative, but all three involved will remain in Denver after the Mavericks played the Nuggets on Thursday, according to Charania.

The Mavs learned of the positive test before their flight home. The rest of the team traveled back to Dallas on Friday and remain on track to face the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

The NBA announced Thursday that four players tested positive for COVID-19 in its latest round of testing from Dec. 30 to Jan. 7.

The Philadelphia 76ers also had a positive test ahead of Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, potentially requiring multiple players to miss time because of contact tracing, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Several players around the league have been forced to sit out games and remain isolated after either testing positive or being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. However, no recent games have been adjusted as a result of outbreaks.

The NBA has only postponed one game this season—a season-opening battle between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder when the Rockets did not have enough eligible players to compete.