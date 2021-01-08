    Report: Mavericks Player Tests Positive for COVID-19; 2 More Face Quarantine

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 9, 2021

    DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 27: Close up of the Dallas Mavericks logo during the game against the Houston Rockets on December 27, 2016 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Danny Bollinger/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Danny Bollinger

    One Dallas Mavericks player has tested positive for COVID-19, while two others will quarantine for seven days because of contact tracing, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    The two exposed players both tested negative, but all three involved will remain in Denver after the Mavericks played the Nuggets on Thursday, according to Charania.

    The Mavs learned of the positive test before their flight home. The rest of the team traveled back to Dallas on Friday and remain on track to face the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

    The NBA announced Thursday that four players tested positive for COVID-19 in its latest round of testing from Dec. 30 to Jan. 7.

    The Philadelphia 76ers also had a positive test ahead of Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, potentially requiring multiple players to miss time because of contact tracing, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

    Several players around the league have been forced to sit out games and remain isolated after either testing positive or being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. However, no recent games have been adjusted as a result of outbreaks.

    The NBA has only postponed one game this season—a season-opening battle between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder when the Rockets did not have enough eligible players to compete.

