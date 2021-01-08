Jeff Fisher Says He'd Have Interest in Tennessee Football HC Job If Available

Jeff Gross

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher could have his eyes on a college job, if the right one were to become available.

During an appearance on Nashville Sports Radio's The George Plaster Show, Fisher said he would have "a great deal of interest" in the University of Tennessee if head coach Jeremy Pruitt was no longer with the program.

Pruitt's future with the school has been a subject of speculation amid an investigation to determine if the football team committed NCAA violations.

Per Blake Toppmeyer of the Knoxville News Sentinel, the university opened an internal investigation last month into allegations of recruiting violations and impermissible benefits to athletes.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported running back Eric Gray didn't play in the Vols' 34-13 loss to Texas A&M on Dec. 19 because of the investigation.

Appearing on 104.5 The Zone Wednesday, ESPN's Chris Low said the fact that the school has hired an outside law firm to assist in the investigation isn't a good sign: "Looking at it from where we are right now and talking to some people, I think it's going to be difficult ... for [Pruitt] to be the head football coach."

Tennessee finished the 2020 season with a 3-7 record and has gone 16-19 in three years since Pruitt took over.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fisher has been out of coaching since being fired by the Los Angeles Rams in December 2016. The 62-year-old has a 173-165-1 record in 22 seasons as an NFL head coach.

He knows the Tennessee area incredibly well after serving as head coach of the Tennessee Oilers/Titans from 1997-2010.