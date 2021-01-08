Report: Lloyd Pierce's Job Not in Danger Despite Hawks' slow Start to Season

Sarah Stier

Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce is reportedly in "no imminent danger" of losing his job despite the team's recent three-game losing streak, according to Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

At 4-4, while dealing with significant injuries and a revamped rotation, the front office will be patient with the third-year coach.

However, there is still "significant pressure" on Pierce to lead Atlanta, which has had three straight losing seasons, to the playoffs this year.

At 20-47, Atlanta had the fourth-worst record in the NBA last season.

"Next year, the progression is playoffs," Pierce told reporters in March. "That’s just a natural step. I’m not afraid to say it. Holding each other accountable, me holding them accountable and them holding me accountable is very important for a team to be successful."

The organization gave him the tools to succeed with an aggressive offseason, signing established veterans like Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Rajon Rondo to build around All-Star point guard Trae Young.

A 4-1 start, including wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies, showed the goal could be legitimate. It took consecutive losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets to bring expectations back to earth.

Injuries have been an issue, with Rondo and Gallinari each playing only two games this year while No. 6 overall draft pick Onyeka Okongwu is yet to make his NBA debut. Offseason additions like Tony Snell and Kris Dunn have also missed time, crushing the squad's depth during a condensed schedule.

These excuses will still only last so long if the Hawks can't stay competitive in the Eastern Conference.

It's clearly too early to panic, but Pierce will keep a close eye on the standings as he enters the final guaranteed year of his contract. The 44-year-old also has an option for 2021-22 but it has not yet been picked up by the team.