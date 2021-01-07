LiAngelo Ball Rumors: Former Pistons Guard Signs NBA G League Contract

Chris Schwegler

One month after being released by the Detroit Pistons, LiAngelo Ball is reportedly returning to the NBA G League.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ball signed a contract to play in the G League bubble.

The G League hasn't formally announced a plan for this season, but it's reportedly considering holding games in a single-location setting.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the G League is looking at Atlanta as its host site for the 2021 season with a reduced schedule.

McMenamin also noted that G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim "recently asked franchises to volunteer to forgo the season, hoping to settle on anywhere from 14 to 20 teams to complete the season."

The younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo has bounced around professional organizations dating back to 2017. He originally planned to play college basketball at UCLA but withdrew from school in December 2017 after being involved in a shoplifting incident in China where the Bruins were playing their season-opener against Georgia Tech.

Ball signed with Prienai of the Lithuanian Basketball League shortly after leaving UCLA. He averaged 12.6 points per game and shot 41.5 percent from three-point range in 14 games.

In July 2018, Ball joined the Los Angeles Ballers in the Junior Basketball Association, a league founded by his father, LaVar. The 22-year-old was named JBA Finals MVP after scoring 58 points in the clinching game against the Seattle Ballers.

Ball spent last season with the Oklahoma City Blue, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was primarily a practice squad player and didn't appear in a game before the season was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pistons signed Ball to a non-guaranteed contract on Dec. 2 but released him 11 days later.