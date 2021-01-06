Bob Myers Says Warriors 'At Intermission' After Klay Thompson's Achilles Injury

Noah Graham

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers admitted the team's expectations have shifted this season following Klay Thompson's Achilles injury.

Speaking to ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz, Myers said the Warriors are "at intermission" as they wait for Thompson to return in 2021-22.

The Warriors announced on Nov. 19 that an MRI confirmed Thompson suffered a torn Achilles during a workout the previous day. He had surgery on Nov. 25 and is expected to make a full recovery.

This marks the second straight season Thompson will miss due to an injury. The five-time All-Star sat out the entire 2019-20 campaign while rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Injuries decimated the Warriors last year en route to finishing with an NBA-worst 15-50 record. Stephen Curry was limited to five games after missing four months with a broken finger. Draymond Green only played in 43 games.

After a historically bad start through two games this season, the Warriors appear to have hit their stride with four wins in their past five games. Curry scored a career-high 62 points on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Golden State has the potential to be a playoff team in the Western Conference this season, as long as Curry and Green can stay healthy.

The Warriors can vault back into title contention next season if Thompson returns at the level he played at prior to his injuries.