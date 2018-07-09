Dodgers Trade Rumors: Scooter Gennett, Brian Dozier, Asdrubal Cabrera Discussed

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are beginning to set their sights beyond Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado.

Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported Monday the Dodgers discussed trades for New York Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera, Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett and Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier.

The thinking behind acquiring Machado is clear. Not only is he the best position player on the trade market, but he also fills the hole left by Corey Seager, who underwent Tommy John surgery and is out for the rest of the year.

Of the three players linked to the Dodgers, only Cabrera has substantial experience playing shortstop. Gennett and Dozier are both full-time second basemen.

Were Los Angeles to land Gennett or Dozier, Max Muncy would likely have to head to the outfield. Muncy is slugging .610 with 20 home runs and 38 RBI, so Los Angeles can't take him out of the lineup. Putting him at first or third base isn't going to work, either, with Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner the obvious starters there.

Muncy could fill in for Yasiel Puig, who just headed for the 10-day disabled list with a strained right intercostal oblique muscle, per MLB.com's Ken Gurnick.

Plenty of hurdles stand in the way of a Machado deal, so it makes sense for the Dodgers to at least evaluate all of their options ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.