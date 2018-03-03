Fans Use Phones to Try to Light Game After Power Goes Out at NHL Stadium Series

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2018

The Washington Capitals play the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

There are risks that come with the NHL's innovative Stadium Series—but lighting probably wasn't one the league thought it would have to worry about.

Well, during Saturday night's game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, play was delayed for an unusual reason:

Fortunately, the fans in attendance were willing to help out:

Eventually, the lights came back on and play resumed.

Washington went on to beat Toronto, 5-2.

