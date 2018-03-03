Fans Use Phones to Try to Light Game After Power Goes Out at NHL Stadium Series

Fans Use Phones to Try to Light Game After Power Goes Out at NHL Stadium SeriesMarch 3, 2018
There are risks that come with the NHL's innovative Stadium Series—but lighting probably wasn't one the league thought it would have to worry about.
Well, during Saturday night's game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, play was delayed for an unusual reason:
Toronto Maple Leafs @MapleLeafs
Play has been suspended temporarily due to a lighting situation in stadium. #StadiumSeries2018-3-4 03:41:01
Fortunately, the fans in attendance were willing to help out:
Washington Capitals @Capitals
Every light counts! #StadiumSeries #ALLCAPS https://t.co/EzaI3ZSz6D2018-3-4 03:46:31
Washington Capitals @Capitals
Thanks for the help, fans! #StadiumSeries #ALLCAPS https://t.co/LsFq4nc0Gh2018-3-4 03:44:11
NHL @NHL
Hockey fans are the best fans. Thanks for the assist. #StadiumSeries https://t.co/b3uExyt8VZ2018-3-4 03:49:37
Eventually, the lights came back on and play resumed.
Washington Capitals @Capitals
Unleash the Fury! The lights are back on! #StadiumSeries #ALLCAPS https://t.co/px0bANDovO2018-3-4 03:52:09
Washington went on to beat Toronto, 5-2.
