Tom Brady Says He Doesn't Want WEEI's Alex Reimer Fired over 'Pissant' Comment

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn't want comments made by WEEI's Alex Reimer about Brady's daughter to cost Reimer his job at the station.

"We all have careers and make mistakes," Brady said during Super Bowl LII Opening Night on Monday, per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss. "I'd hate for someone to have to change their life over something like that. That was certainly not what he intended."

Reimer had described Brady's daughter as an "annoying little pissant" during an interview on WEEI's Mut at Night with Mike Mutnansky last week. Reimer had referred to a scene in Brady's Tom vs. Time documentary that is being shown on Facebook.

Brady brought the comments to the forefront during an interview on WEEI's Kirk & Callahan on Monday morning.

"It was very disappointing to hear that," he said. "My daughter or any child certainly does not deserve that."

In a statement posted to Twitter, WEEI announced it had suspended Reimer indefinitely. The station also called his comments "utterly indefensible" and "mean-spirited commentary":

According to Reiss, Brady is considering ending what had been a weekly interview on Kirk & Callahan as a result of what Reimer said. Brady added he isn't focusing on that right now with a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles ahead on Sunday.