Surging NHL Players Most Likely to Stay Hot in 2017-18

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The goals just keep on coming.

According to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, via the National Post, scoring is up by more than 12 percent in the NHL this year. That's fuelled in part by an influx of skilled players and coaches' willingness to push the pace offensively. This year's crackdown on slashing has also helped free up players to create better five-on-five scoring chances and spiked the number of power-play and short-handed goals.

As Whyno mentions, it's not unusual to see plenty of goals during the first month of a season, before coaches start digging into tape and refining defensive structures that make it tougher to score. This year, however, the offensive surge is continuing—and some players are getting better as the season rolls along.

This list looks at the NHL's current players who have dialled it up over the last few weeks and are most able to sustain it through the rest of the season.