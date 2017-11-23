Ranking the Best Sophomores in the 2017-18 NHL Season

1 of 11

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Columbus Blue Jackets

Appearing in just 26 games last season, the 22-year-old Bjorkstrand's earned a full-time roster spot in 2017-18. He sits second among the Jackets' leading scorers with 13 points in 22 games.

Christian Dvorak, Arizona Coyotes

Dvorak netted a respectable 33 points in 78 games as a rookie. The 21-year-old center has 13 points in 24 games this season, placing him third among Coyotes scorers.

Kevin Fiala, Nashville Predators

Fiala's shown no ill effects from the broken femur suffered during the opening game of the 2017 playoffs. With 13 points in 20 games, the 21-year-old left wing is on pace for a 55-point performance.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins

The goal-scoring leader of the 2017 playoffs, Guentzel's struggled with consistency in his sophomore season. Still, the 23-year-old forward has eight goals and 13 points in 23 games. He's on pace for a 20-goal, 40-point output.

Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Marner's 61-point debut tied him with teammate William Nylander for third among rookie scorers last season. The 20-year-old has overcome a slow start to 2017-18 and has 16 points in 23 games.

Brandon Montour, Anaheim Ducks

The 23-year-old Montour appeared in just 27 regular-season games last season. Now entrenched as a top-four defenseman, he sits third among the Ducks' leading scorers with 13 points in 21 games.

Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins

Murray and his teammates are struggling to regain their Stanley Cup championship form. Despite his 2.88 goals-against average and .908 save percentage, the 23-year-old goalie ranks among the league leaders with 11 wins.

Ivan Provorov, Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers are struggling this season but the same can't be said for the 20-year-old Provorov. With 12 points in 22 games, he could exceed 40 points this season. That's ahead of last season's 30-point rookie performance.

Nick Schmaltz, Chicago Blackhawks

Schmaltz showed promise as a rookie last season, netting 28 points in 61 games. Skating on the left wing with Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov, the 21-year-old sophomore has 11 points in 17 games, putting him within reach of 50 points this season.

Brady Skjei, New York Rangers

After a solid 39-point rookie debut in 2016-17, Skjei struggled earlier this season. Since being paired with Kevin Shattenkirk, however, the 23-year-old defenseman's performance has improved.