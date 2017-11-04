Derrick Rose Reportedly to Stay on Minutes Limit While Nursing Ankle Injury

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Derrick Rose will reportedly be on a minutes limit for the remainder of the 2017-18 season due to lingering ankle issues.

Citing multiple sources, ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin reported Saturday that "no matter how well" Rose plays he will get between 28 and 31 minutes per game.

"Let me say, for one, I'm just happy to be a part of this team, part of something that I think is special," Rose told McMenamin. "A minute restriction, there's nothing I can do about that. But with me having all these injuries in my past, I'm kind of used to it."



Rose, who missed four straight games between Oct. 21 and 28 due to a left ankle issue, has topped out at 31 minutes twice this season.

In his last two outings, Rose has played 29 minutes per game.

The 2010-11 NBA MVP made the most of that time Friday night, when he scored a season-high 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 2-of-4 from three, in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 130-122 win over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

However, Rose admitted he wasn't quite himself in the second half and that his goal is to play a pain-free complement of minutes.

"My ankle still isn't there yet, so the second half it was getting stiff," Rose said after the win, per McMenamin. "But I feel like I'm putting it together, quarter by quarter. Second half, I got to figure out a way to get my ankle back to, I don't know, just make it a little more [pliable]."

The Cavaliers have yet to make their intentions clear regarding Rose's role once Isaiah Thomas returns from a hip injury in 2018, but he should have an easier time staying fresh since he won't assume primary responsibilities at the 1.