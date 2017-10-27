Joe Thornton Cracks Top 20 on All-Time Points List

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton lit the lamp for the second time this season Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

The 38-year-old possesses seven points (two goals, five assists) through nine games thus far, giving him 1,398 for his career and placing him in a tie with Jari Kurri for 20th-most in NHL history, per Sportsnet Stats.

Thornton displayed his age for the first time in the 2016-17 regular season, finishing with just 50 points. That marked his lowest output for a full 82-game season since he tallied just 41 points in his second campaign in 1998-99.

However, Thornton also famously gutted out a torn MCL and ACL during the team's first-round loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 playoffs. He underwent surgery to repair the tears in the offseason and made it back in time for the Sharks' Opening Night.

Thornton has earned many accolades throughout his career, including four All-Star nominations (2002-03, 2005-06, 2007-08, 2015-16) and an Art Ross Trophy (most points) and Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP) for his efforts during the 2005-06 campaign.

Even though Jumbo has yet to hoist the Stanley Cup in his career, the sheer volume of his offensive output by the time he decides to hang up the skates makes Thornton a prime candidate to join the ranks of the NHL Hall of Fame.

For now, he can set his sights on moving up the all-time points list, with Dale Hawerchu (1,409) next in line.