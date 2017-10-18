Draymond Green Says He'll Be 'Fine' After Knee Injury vs. Rockets

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green downplayed the knee injury that forced him to miss the final quarter of Tuesday's season-opening loss to the Houston Rockets.

According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, Green said, "I'll be good. I'm fine."

Per Haynes, Green suffered a left knee strain and remained on the bench throughout the fourth quarter of the 122-121 defeat.

The two-time All-Star told ESPN's the Undefeated (h/t Haynes) after the game that his knee was "very sore," and that he planned to get it checked out on Wednesday.

In 28 minutes of action, Green recorded nine points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for the Warriors on Tuesday. He also had a plus-7 rating on the floor, while bench forwards David West, Jordan Bell, Kevon Looney and Omri Casspi combined for a minus-13.

Green is a stat-sheet stuffer for Golden State and one of the league's top defensive players, as evidenced by his NBA Defensive Player of the Year nod last season.

The former Michigan State standout is a three-time All-Defensive selection and is coming off a 2016-17 campaign that saw him average 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and a league-high 2.0 steals per game.

Golden State will look to get back on track when it travels to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans on Friday.