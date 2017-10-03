NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cody Franson, Alex Chiasson and More

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The NHL season gets underway Wednesday night with a four-game schedule, and coaches and general managers are still making their final moves to solidify their rosters for the upcoming 82-game season.

The Calgary Flames have come to an agreement to bring Jaromir Jagr into the fold, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, and the move should give the Calgary offense a bit of a boost.

There are other moves that are likely to be made in the near future, though.

One of those involves free-agent defenseman Cody Franson, who is likely to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

Franson is a right-shot defenseman who spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. He scored a career-high 36 points with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2014-15, and he scored three goals and 16 assists last season.

The 30-year-old has eight seasons of NHL experience under his belt, and he should be a decent contributor to the Blackhawks' defense.

McKenzie also pointed out that free-agent forward Alex Chiasson is likely to sign with the Washington Capitals. The Canadian is a 27-year-old right wing, who was a second-round draft pick for the Dallas Stars in 2009.

Chiasson has never scored more than 13 goals in a season, and he has played for the Stars, the Ottawa Senators and the Flames.

He came into the league with the reputation of being a solid all-around player during his college days at Boston University, but he hasn't quite been able to play consistently.

Josh Anderson of the Columbus Blue Jackets has agreed to a three-year contract with the team, according to Aaron Portzline of the Athletic and Friedman.

Anderson and the Blue Jackets had not been able to come to a deal until late Monday night. Prior to that, Friedman reported the forward has asked for a trade because the two sides had not been able to come to an agreement.

Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen was surprised by the request and responded that the team was not interested in trading the 23-year-old. Anderson scored 17 goals and 12 assists last year, and he scored on 14.3 percent of his shots on goal.

Now it appears he will remain with the Blue Jackets.