Kristaps Porzingis Out vs. Magic with Ankle, Elbow Injuries

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis will miss Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic due to ankle and elbow injuries.

Per John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com, Porzingis' injuries are considered mild and he suffered them during Tuesday's win over the Charlotte Hornets.

After two years of sharing the stage with Carmelo Anthony, Porzingis has become the Knicks' No. 1 option this season. He's taken the ball and run with it, averaging a career-high 30 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Porzingis has had some injury problems in his career. He missed 10 games during his rookie season, including each of the final seven games with a strained shoulder.

A lingering Achilles injury cost Porzingis 16 games during the 2016-17 season. The Knicks have gone all-in on their young star, and he's rewarded that confidence by turning that superstar potential he showed in his first two seasons into performance on the court.

The Knicks did add reinforcements at power forward. Enes Kanter, who was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the package for Carmelo Anthony, can play the position. Michael Beasley is also available as a stop-gap option for head coach Jeff Hornacek.