Eli Manning Responds to Ben McAdoo Criticizing His Play vs. Lions in Week 2

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning brushed aside criticism directed toward him by head coach Ben McAdoo following Monday night's 24-10 defeat to the Detroit Lions.

"Hey, you lose games, you only score 10 points you deserve some criticism," Manning said Tuesday, per the New York Post's Paul Schwartz. "Coach McAdoo knows I can handle it. You got to be able to handle the fire on game day and afterward. That's part of the deal."

Down 17-7, the Giants had a 4th-and-goal at the Lions' 2-yard line in the third quarter. New York received a delay-of-game penalty after Manning and center Weston Richburg were unable to get the snap off before the play clock expired. As a result, the Giants opted for a field goal instead of attempting to score a touchdown.

After the game, McAdoo singled the sequence out, saying "the quarterback and the center need to be on the same page there." The comments begin at the two-minute mark in the video below:

It would appear the delay of game won't become a larger issue inside the Giants locker room, which is a good thing since the team's 0-2 start already has the media buzzing.

According to OddsShark, 83 teams have lost their first two games to open a season. Of that group, only nine have reached the postseason. The Giants achieved the feat in 2007 en route to winning Super Bowl XLII, but history generally isn't on New York's side as the team looks to turn things around in 2017.