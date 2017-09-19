NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ryan Murray, Ryan Spooner and More

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

NHL training camps are in full force and teams are starting to play preseason games to get ready for the 2017-18 season.

As coaches prepare their players for the upcoming 82-game schedule, moves to improve rosters are still being contemplated.

Two players that have heard their names bandied about throughout the offseason include defenseman Ryan Murray of the Columbus Blue Jackets and center Matt Duchene of the Colorado Avalanche. While both have stayed with their teams to this point, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland (via mynhltraderumors) reported that neither player is assured of remaining with their teams.

While it is not likely to be a one-on-one trade, the Blue Jackets could acquire Duchene, with Murray moving to Colorado. It would probably take another player and possibly a draft pick to complete that deal, if it is going to happen.

Ryan Spooner remains with the Boston Bruins, and if he stays in Boston, he is likely to be the third-line center and play a role on the team's power play.

While Spooner has had some fine moments with the Bruins, he has lacked consistency throughout his career. Whenever he looks like he is about to establish himself as a serious contributor, he backs away and the Bruins start to wonder about his effectiveness.

On the other hand, when it starts to look like he's not going to help the Boston cause, he comes through with a clutch goal or flashes his speed and sets up a key scoring play

Spooner scored 11 goals and 28 assists last season, and that's not enough. The Bruins brought Spooner back for the 2017-18 season, but they are taking calls from teams about his services.

Bruins insider and local radio host Jimmy Murphy tweeted that two of the teams that have called the Bruins are the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils. If those teams and others get into a bidding war and give general manager Don Sweeney a couple of strong offers, the Bruins may be willing to trade Spooner and get a solid return for his services.

Jaromir Jagr has scored 765 goals and 1,149 assists throughout an NHL career that started in 1991. He scored 16 goals and 30 assists with the Florida Panthers last year, but the team chose not to bring the 45-year-old winger back for the 2017-18 season.

Jagr is still available, and while he believes he still has the ability to help an NHL team, he will not be going to San Jose to play for the Sharks.

San Jose insider Kevin Kurz talked to Sharks general manager Doug Wilson, and he tweeted that the GM does not consider Jagr a fit for his team.

Other league executive may have the same thoughts on Jagr as Wilson, but if one general manager comes calling before the start of the season, Jagr is likely to return to the NHL for his 24th NHL season.