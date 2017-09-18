Bruce Arians on Cardinals RBs: 'Chris Johnson Might Move Up the Depth Chart'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Running back Chris Johnson may become a more featured part of the Arizona Cardinals' backfield moving forward following Sunday's 16-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website, head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Johnson could move up the depth chart but granted it is "something to sort out this week."

Johnson is currently listed third on the team's depth chart on its official website behind Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington.

The running back situation was not supposed to be in such flux a mere two games into the season in Arizona, but starter and presumed fantasy football stalwart David Johnson tweeted Sunday that he underwent surgery on his injured wrist.

Due to the injury, Arizona re-signed Chris Johnson after previously releasing him before the season.

Despite his position as third on the depth chart, Johnson actually led the Cardinals with 11 carries in Sunday's contest, tallying 44 yards but failing to reach the end zone. Williams ran for 22 yards on nine carries, while Ellington notched 11 yards on two carries.

Fantasy players are sure to notice Arians' suggestion Johnson may move up the depth chart considering he is a three-time Pro Bowler with six seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards on his resume. He is also playing a Dallas Cowboys team in Week 3 fresh off a 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in which it allowed 178 rushing yards.

However, Johnson will turn 32 years old later this month and played just four games last year with 95 rushing yards. It is unrealistic to expect him to develop into a fantasy star in 2017 in a three-man Arizona backfield, even if he is ascending the depth chart.