NHL Teams That Missed the Opportunity to Improve Their Rosters This Summer

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

2016-17 Results: 44-31-7, 95 points, third in Atlantic Division, eliminated in first round by Ottawa Senators

Notable Offseason Moves: bought out RW Jimmy Hayes, lost D Colin Miller in the expansion draft, didn't issue qualifying offer to D Joe Morrow, lost C Dominic Moore, RW Drew Stafford, LW Zac Rinaldo and D John-Michael Liles as unrestricted free agents, signed free agents LW Kenny Agostino and D Paul Postma, signed college free agent forward Anders Bjork

Salary-Cap Situation: $10.1 million in cap space available with 20 players signed, per CapFriendly

To-Do List: sign RFA RW David Pastrnak

The Boston Bruins won the Presidents' Trophy in 2013-14 but for the last three seasons, the team has been middle-of-the-pack. The Bruins have finished with 96, 93 and 95 points and make just one playoff appearance—where they were eliminated by the Ottawa Senators last spring.

Rather than make big offseason moves, general manager Don Sweeney is counting on young players to step up and play more important roles next season. Both Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy have shown that they have what it takes to be reliable NHL defensemen.

The group of young Boston forwards that could potentially make the jump is large but unproven. It includes high draft picks like Jake DeBrusk and Zach Senyshyn as well as NCAA players like Bjork, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Sean Kuraly, who showed a flare for the dramatic in the playoffs last spring.



"I do believe some of these young kids, assuming they're ready—that could make us a much better, stronger team if we incorporate those younger guys," coach Bruce Cassidy told Matt Kalman of NHL.com. The Pittsburgh Penguins have set the new standard for incorporating young talent into an established core—that's the model that Boston will try to emulate.

One young player that has already made an impact is winger David Pastrnak. Just 21 years old, the 25th overall draft pick from 2014 is second in his draft class with 123 career points to date, behind only Leon Draisaitl. He needs a new contract but Brian Lawton of NHL Network suggested on Twitter on Monday that the two sides were at an impasse and a trade could be possible.

A Pastrnak trade or holdout could make it more difficult for Boston to succeed next season by relying on an influx of youth.