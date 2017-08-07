Predicting the Most Unstable NHL Goaltending Situations for 2017-18

1 of 7

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Goaltenders: Backup Jonathan Bernier left as an unrestricted free agent after one season with the Anaheim Ducks. John Gibson, 24, is entering the second year of a three-year contract that will pay him $2.3 million. He'll be backed up in 2017-18 by Ryan Miller, who signed a two-year deal for $2 million per season.

Notable factors: Gibson's a terrific goalie, but he has a hard time staying healthy. He boasts a save percentage of .922 and 12 shutouts over his 118-game career, but his transaction page at The Hockey News shows 45 games missed during six separate periods since he debuted in the NHL in April 2014.

Injuries have knocked Gibson out of the playoffs in two of his four postseasons so far, including for the deciding Game 6 of the Western Conference Final against the Nashville Predators last spring. The Ducks outshot the Predators 41-18, but Bernier surrendered four goals on 16 shots as Anaheim fell to Nashville by a final score of 6-3 and was eliminated from the playoffs.

Now 37, Ryan Miller is the second-oldest goaltender in the NHL behind Roberto Luongo, who's 38. Miller missed 21 games with a knee injury during the 2014-15 season but has held up pretty well over the last two years, missing just 10 games while making 51 starts in 2015-16 and 54 in 2016-17 with the Vancouver Canucks.

Analysis: Miller is coming into Anaheim to provide a reliable veteran presence and some support for Gibson, but this will be his first time in a backup role.

If he plays well, will head coach Randy Carlyle be tempted to lean on him—especially if injuries become an issue for Gibson once again?

Also, at 37, will Miller be able to stay healthy all year? After missing the playoffs with Vancouver for the last two seasons, he will need to pace himself differently through the season if he hopes to be sharp when he could be called upon during the 2018 postseason.