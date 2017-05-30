Jeff Van Gundy Says Warriors Can Reach 8 to 10 Straight NBA Finals

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have won three straight Western Conference titles, and ABC broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy believes that number could balloon over the next half-decade.

Speaking to reporters on a pre-NBA Finals conference call Tuesday, Van Gundy said he thinks the Warriors could make up to 10 straight appearances on the game's grandest stage.

"Just the combination of offense and defense, the talent that they've been able to amass, it puts them in position where this is a dynasty to me," he said, per Omnisport's Joe Rodgers (via Sporting News). "They have their youth, their health. I see nothing preventing them from going to eight to 10 straight Finals. It will be a massive upset if they're not there each and every year."

Golden State has been the class of the Western Conference since the start of the 2014-15 campaign, and recent history suggests it should continue to own that title so long as its roster doesn't undergo wholesale changes.

The good news for the Warriors is that Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have both said in one form or another that they expect to be back in Oakland next season even though they'll be free agents this summer.

Golden State, however, must also address the impending free agencies of Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston—both of whom have been rotational staples during the team's dominant three-year run.

But so long as Durant, Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are in the fold, the Warriors figure to operate in an echelon all their own as they seek to stockpile Larry O'Brien Trophies in the coming years.