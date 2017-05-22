NHL Playoff Schedule 2017: Game 6 Preview and TV Info for Ducks vs. Predators

Harry How/Getty Images

The Nashville Predators have the opportunity to go to their first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history, as they'll go into Game 6 at home up 3-2 against the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Final.

The Ducks, meanwhile, are trying to stave off elimination and force a Game 7 as they try to return to the Stanley Cup for the first time since they won the title in the 2006-07 season.

When: Monday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Watch: NBCSN

The fact that the Predators won Game 5 was impressive enough. The team was without impact players in leading scorer Ryan Johansen, captain Mike Fisher and Kevin Fiala, who scored two goals in the five postseason games he played before breaking his leg. But they found a way to win 3-1 in Anaheim in Game 5, and the team seems confident it'll find a way again in Game 6.

"We have an opportunity to seal the deal, and we’re going to make the most of it," Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm told Joe Rexrode of USA Today.

Certainly, the team was motivated to win for Johansen and Fisher.

"You play for them," goalie Pekka Rinne said of Fisher and Johansen, per Rexrode. "We talked about that before the game, and I think you can use it to strengthen yourself, use it to your advantage."

But the Ducks aren't about to concede the series.

"We've seen a lot of adversity," winger Chris Wagner said, according to Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times. "It hasn't been easy for us. We don't make it easy on ourselves, either. But we seem to be comfortable in the chaos. We don't have a choice but to win on Monday."

The problem for the Ducks is that the Predators are excellent at home. Nashville has gone 5-1 on home ice in the postseason, with the lone loss coming in overtime against the Ducks in Game 4. Nashville was equally solid at home during the regular season, going 24-9-8.

Anaheim has been decent on the road (17-15-9 in the regular season, 5-3 in the playoffs), however. And the team is also playoff-tested, having reached the postseason in five straight years. Of course, Nashville has plenty of veterans and has played postseason hockey three straight years, mitigating that potential advantage for the Ducks.

In a tight matchup, it's the goalies who often make the difference. John Gibson was taken out due to injury after the first period on Saturday, though he's expected to be fine for Game 6. Still, Gibson's health will be a concern for the Kings, as will the fact that Rinne (11-4, 1.62 goals-against average, .942 save percentage) has been nothing short of brilliant this postseason.

When in doubt, always side with the hot goalkeeper.

Prediction: Predators win, 2-1