Playing Fact or Fiction with the Latest NHL Speculation

G Fiume/Getty Images

As more teams fall by the wayside in the 2017 NHL playoffs, there's an increase in trade and free-agent speculation. Some of the recent chatter involves such notables as Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Ovechkin trade chatter arose in the wake of yet another early playoff exit for the Capitals. Fleury, despite his playoff heroics, could be dealt following the postseason to allow the Penguins to protect young goalie Matt Murray from the June expansion draft.

Does any of this conjecture have any basis in fact, or is it merely fiction? Read on as we examine the most notable recent NHL speculation.