Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a showcase for the NHL's brightest stars. It can also feature breakout efforts for rising stars, such as Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, and rookies such as Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

For Kuznetsov, this postseason gave him an opportunity to demonstrate his value to the Capitals in a contract year. Guentzel, meanwhile, is using this occasion to showcase his scoring potential.

Here's a look at the biggest breakout stars of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their individual skills, overall performance and value to their teams factored into this compilation.