Stock Watch for NHL Players Headed for Free Agency in 2017

Peter Budaj, Los Angeles Kings

The 34-year-old journeyman has done a fine job filling in for sidelined Kings starter Jonathan Quick. With 26 wins in 46 starts, a 2.11 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and seven shutouts, Budaj should attract considerable interest in this summer's free-agent market.

Patrick Eaves, Dallas Stars

A versatile two-way forward, Eaves is enjoying a fine season. With 19 goals and 33 points in 54 games, he's equaled his career best in goals and set a career high in points. That should garner him a multi-year deal for more than his current annual salary of $1 million.

Sam Gagner, Columbus Blue Jackets

Inked to a one-year, $650,000 contract, the 27-year-old Gagner is having a enjoying a bounce-back performance from last season's dismal 16-point effort with the Philadelphia Flyers. He's fourth on the Jackets with 14 goals and fifth in points with 34. That should earn him a substantial raise for next season.

Jaromir Jagr, Florida Panthers

With 30 points in 53 games, the 44-year-old's production is down compared to last season's 66-point effort. Still, he's third among Panthers scorers this season. He could earn himself another one-year, bonus-laden contract with the Panthers or another club this summer.

Andrei Markov, Montreal Canadiens

Despite missing 19 games with a lower-body injury, the long-time Canadiens defenseman has 24 points in 37 games. Markov is on pace for over 35 points, which could net the 38-year-old another contract with the Canadiens.

Patrick Sharp, Dallas Stars

Injuries limited Sharp to just 12 points in 29 games so far this season. However, he's coming off a 55-point performance in 2015-16. Given his offensive skills, versatility and playoff experience, the 35-year-old should land a two-year deal this summer, though for much less than his current $5.9 million annual value.

Radim Vrbata, Arizona Coyotes

Following a disappointing 27-point effort in 2015-16 with the Vancouver Canucks, the 35-year-old Vrbata has 35 points in 52 games this season. He's the Coyotes' leading scorer and on pace for 55 points. That could help him land a two-year deal for around $3 million annually.

Justin Williams, Washington Capitals

The 35-year-old Williams remains a production scoring forward. With 18 goals and 32 points in 54 games, he's tied for third with Marcus Johansson on the Capitals in goals and sixth in points. The Caps probably can't afford to re-sign him, but he could earn another two-year deal elsewhere for around $3.25 million annually.