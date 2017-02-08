Ranking the Boston Bruins' Best Potential Replacements for Claude Julien

1 of 10

The Boston Bruins announced Tuesday that they were firing head coach Claude Julien and replacing him on an interim basis with assistant coach Bruce Cassidy.

The question now is whether Cassidy can help the team to be better than they were under Julien. Certainly the numbers are in his favour; as Sportsnet's Chris Johnston noted in the aftermath, Boston's combined shooting and save percentage rank 30th in the NHL. Those totals will almost certainly improve, and the team with them.

Whatever happens, Boston will have a decision to make this summer, either to give Cassidy the job on a permanent basis or bring in somebody else. It's difficult at this point to predict the options that will be available to the Bruins at that point, but we can look around the league today and come up with a list of potential candidates for the full-time gig.

That's precisely what we decided to do here. Read on to see who we like as potential coaches in Boston.