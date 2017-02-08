Ranking the Boston Bruins' Best Potential Replacements for Claude Julien
The Boston Bruins announced Tuesday that they were firing head coach Claude Julien and replacing him on an interim basis with assistant coach Bruce Cassidy.
The question now is whether Cassidy can help the team to be better than they were under Julien. Certainly the numbers are in his favour; as Sportsnet's Chris Johnston noted in the aftermath, Boston's combined shooting and save percentage rank 30th in the NHL. Those totals will almost certainly improve, and the team with them.
Whatever happens, Boston will have a decision to make this summer, either to give Cassidy the job on a permanent basis or bring in somebody else. It's difficult at this point to predict the options that will be available to the Bruins at that point, but we can look around the league today and come up with a list of potential candidates for the full-time gig.
That's precisely what we decided to do here. Read on to see who we like as potential coaches in Boston.
9. Bruce Cassidy
Current job: Interim head coach, Boston Bruins
Past experience: Cassidy was a bright young coaching star when at the age of 37 he got his first NHL shot, the result of hard work in the ECHL, IHL and AHL. It ended badly, with Washington drafting Alex Ovechkin first overall after just a year and half of Cassidy coaching. He’s bounced around since, eventually taking a job as an AHL assistant before working his way back into a minor-league head coaching position. He’s spent the last five years running a very good Providence Bruins team.
Why he’s here: He has to prove himself as an NHL head coach. Things were bad in Washington—when Jason La Confora wrote his obituary as coach in the Washington Post, he had no trouble getting details of how Cassidy alienated that team—but it must be said that was more than a decade ago. He’s coming off a strong half-decade in the AHL, and deserves an honest tryout in the interim role.
8. Dallas Eakins
Current job: Head coach, San Diego Gulls (Anaheim’s AHL affiliate)
Past experience: Eakins’ time in Toronto established him as a top young hockey coach. After a few years in various roles he took over the Toronto Marlies, guiding them from near the bottom of the AHL all the way to the Calder Cup finals. That led to a job in Edmonton, and a first year which went about as badly as an NHL coaching debut can go. The goaltending fell apart in Year 2 and despite some improvements elsewhere that was that. Now he’s back in the AHL and winning again.
Why he’s here: The work that Eakins has done since leaving Edmonton is a strong argument that he deserves a second chance in the majors. In San Diego he has guided the Gulls to a 63-25-10 record over parts of two seasons. It’s the second AHL team to post great results on his watch, and with the Oilers as bad as they were it’s hard to condemn him for failing to turn them into a winner.
7. Paul MacLean
Current job: Assistant coach, Anaheim Ducks
Past experience: MacLean is probably best known as the longtime collaborator of Mike Babcock, first in Anaheim and then later in Detroit. Prior to that, though, he spent nearly a decade as a very successful minor-league coach. He also spent most of four seasons as the head coach in Ottawa, winning the Jack Adams award, before taking up his current posting with the Ducks.
Why he’s here: MacLean has a formidable resume and did about as well as anyone has in Ottawa lately. He’d be a respectable coaching hire just about anywhere and should get another shot at some point.
6. Kirk Muller
Current job: Associate coach, Montreal Canadiens
Past experience: Muller’s experience as a head coach comes exclusively at the NHL level. The long-time two-way forward played 1,349 games in the majors and a few years after retiring joined the staff of former teammate Guy Carbonneau in Montreal. He ultimately was named head coach in Carolina, and experience which lasted three seasons and was bookended both by his stint as an assistant in Montreal and also by some time in the same role in St. Louis. He returned to the Habs this past summer.
Why he’s here: Muller wasn’t overly successful in Carolina, but the team struggled both before his arrival and after his departure so that isn’t really surprising. He’s well-regarded for his work as an assistant, and as Sportsnet’s Eric Engels writes has done a lot to revitalize Montreal’s power play.
5. Kevin Dineen
Current job: Assistant coach, Chicago Blackhawks
Past experience: After a nearly 1,200 game NHL career, Dineen took a management position with Columbus. After three seasons, he got an AHL head coaching job, and for six years ran an extremely good Portland Pirates team. That led to the top job in Florida, where like Peter DeBoer and Jacques Martin before him he failed to turn the Panthers into a consistently successful team. He followed that up with an Olympic gold medal coaching Canada's women's team. He’s spent the past three seasons in Chicago, winning a Cup ring as an assistant in 2015.
Why he’s here: There’s a lot to like here. Dineen has been the head coach of a very good AHL team, and an assistant coach of a very good NHL team. His time in Florida was no less successful than some other strong coaches, and three years with Joel Quenneville since will only have helped him.
4. Gerard Gallant
Current job: Most recently head coach of the Florida Panthers
Past experience: Gallant has had a weird coaching career. He had a thin resume when the Columbus Blue Jackets made him head coach, but he’s worked diligently to expand it in the decade since he was dismissed from that position. He won two championships in the QMJHL, spent four years as an NHL assistant and most recently did a creditable job with Florida before being fired earlier this season, a move many in hockey felt was undeserved.
Why he’s here: Gallant had a pretty decent run with the Panthers, and his work there suggests he’s a quality NHL head coach. Understandably, that puts him pretty high up any list of NHL coaching candidates.
3. Todd Nelson
Current job: Head coach, Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit’s AHL affiliate)
Past experience: Nelson has been coaching since his playing career ended in 2002. He won two championships at the UHL level, and has never had a losing record as a head coach in seven full and partial AHL seasons. He had two seasons as an NHL assistant to John Anderson in Atlanta, and did a creditable job over a half-season as an interim head coach with the Edmonton Oilers.
Why he’s here: Nelson has excelled at every level as a coach. The 47-year-old has been behind the bench for nearly two decades now and has seen AHL and NHL as an assistant and a head coach. He took over an Edmonton team near the bottom of the standings and minus its best player (Taylor Hall) and kept it competitive over a half-season. There’s nothing else for him to prove at other levels.
2. John Stevens
Current job: Associate coach, Los Angeles Kings
Past experience: Stevens moved behind the bench immediately when his playing career ended, going from AHL journeyman to AHL assistant coach in 1998-99. After two years he moved into the top job at the minor-league level, eventually guiding his team to a Calder Cup in 2005. He had parts of four seasons as a head coach with the Flyers, coaching the club to a 120-109-34 record. He’s been part of Darryl Sutter’s staff for nearly a decade now, collecting two Stanley Cup rings in that role.
Why he’s here: Stevens won it all in the AHL. His firing by the Flyers was debatable at the time; he largely did a good job over parts of four seasons with the team. As the top lieutenant to Sutter, he’s been part of one of the most successful teams in the league in the seven years since.
1. Ken Hitchcock
Current job: Most recently head coach of the St. Louis Blues
Past experience: It’s impossible to fairly summarize Hitchcock’s 30-year coaching career in a space as short as this. He has coached 1,454 NHL games, with his teams posting a 781-474-88-111 record. He’s won the Stanley Cup, multiple gold medals internationally, the Jack Adams, and he’s one win shy of Al Arbour for third on the all-time list. He’s a lock for immortalization in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Why he’s here: There’s no question of Hitchcock’s quality. Given Boston’s struggles just making the playoffs the last few years, putting a sure thing behind the bench would have real value. The Bruins have an older core without a lot of years left in their prime, so a shorter-term fix like Hitchcock actually makes some sense.
