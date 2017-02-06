NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 18 Poll

4 of 15

20. New York Islanders (last week: 17)

The Islanders have been a much-improved team since making a coaching change in mid-January, but this week was a setback for a team that doesn't have a lot of margin for error. A big win over the Washington Capitals was followed by losses to Detroit and the Carolina Hurricanes, games which were especially disappointing because the Canes are one point ahead of the Isles and the Red Wings one point behind. Jean-Francois Berube allowed five goals on 25 shots in the loss to Carolina and has a .896 save percentage on the season; with Jaroslav Halak 7-1-1 with a .927 save percentage in the AHL, one wonders whether New York waived the wrong goalie.

19. Boston Bruins (last week: 16)

Having played a conference-leading 55 games this season, the Bruins hit a lull in their schedule, with just three games in a span of two weeks and four- and five-day breaks. That’s probably just as well. Although Boston has won three of its last six tilts, the team has some real problems, having averaged more than four goals against per game in that run. In their two most recent losses, the Bruins allowed a total of 11 goals. Getting Tuukka Rask some rest should help; the overworked starter hasn't had a save percentage north of .900 in his last five starts.

18. Carolina Hurricanes (last week: 22)

Carolina climbs the rankings after winning all three games it played last week, wins that moved the team to within four points of the postseason with two games in hand. They played the team they’re chasing for the final wild-card slot, the Philadelphia Flyers, on Tuesday, blasting five goals past Steve Mason in a regulation victory. Rookie forward Sebastian Aho had three of those goals and is at 16 on the season.

17. Florida Panthers (last week: 24)

Not only did the Florida Panthers win both of their games this week, but they got some welcome news prior to Friday's contest against the Ducks. Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov combined for 118 points in 142 games last season, but the latter hadn't played in 2017 and the former hadn't played all season. That changed against Anaheim, and both made immediate impacts on their returns, with Huberdeau scoring the game-winning goal and Barkov picking up the primary assist on it.

Florida is just outside playoff position, but with their forwards finally healthy, the team is in excellent shape to make a charge up the standings.

16. Calgary Flames (last week: 20)

The Calgary Flames continue to be life-and-death for the postseason, and two wins this week were just enough to lift them back into sole possession of the last wild-card berth in the Western Conference. Calgary's five-day break is coming up, so they'll only play the Pittsburgh Penguins, which will allow their rivals to catch up to their conference-leading 55 games played. Sean Monahan had a point in every game this week and has nine goals in his last 11 games.