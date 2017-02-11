Ranking the Best Redemption Stories of the 2016-17 NHL Season

2 of 9

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

His name doesn't make headlines, but journeyman defenseman Matt Irwin has fought his way back to the NHL level after a one-year detour in the minor leagues.

Originally undrafted, Irwin signed with the San Jose Sharks organization in 2010 after his second year of NCAA hockey at UMass Amherst. He reached the NHL during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season as a steady third-pairing defender with good size at 6'1" and 207 pounds. Irwin even chipped in eight goals during the 2014-15 season.

He signed on with the Boston Bruins after San Jose let him go to free agency during the summer of 2015 but found himself assigned to the AHL's Providence Bruins for the year after just two games in Boston. He took a league-minimum $575,000 contract to move back to the Western Conference in July 2016, catching on with the Nashville Predators.

Irwin started the year in the minors, but he was recalled to Nashville after just four games and has been a steady presence since. Averaging a solid 17:48 per game, Irwin has collected 11 points, and his impressive plus-16 leads all Predators.

Nashville management rewarded Irwin for his reliability by signing him to a one-year contract extension in January, per James O'Brien of NBC Sports. He's guaranteed a raise to a still-humble $650,000, but at this point, it's not clear whether he'll be back in Nashville next season. The 29-year-old is a depth player who almost certainly won't be protected ahead of the expansion draft, so his bargain price and consistent play could make him an attractive target for the Vegas Golden Knights.

That might not be a bad thing. A move to the expansion team could give Irwin a chance to take another step up the depth chart and become a linchpin top-four blueliner for the new franchise, boosting his redemption story by another notch.

Grade on the Redemption Scale: C