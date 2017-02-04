NHL Players Most Likely to Heat Up in Final Months of the Season

1 of 9

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

It's crunch time.

Now that the All-Star break is in the books, games will heat up around the NHL as teams make their pushes for playoff positions. This year's stretch run should be especially exciting with so many teams bunched together in the standings—at this point, only the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche are truly out of the playoff race.

We're starting to see some of the superstars around the league pick up their games, and there's a good chance that some other big-name players won't be far behind as the stakes get higher.

Expect to see a lot of these six forwards and two goaltenders in the nightly highlight packages over the last nine weeks of the 2016-17 NHL season.