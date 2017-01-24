Ranking the Best Potential Landing Spots for Arizona's Martin Hanzal

1 of 7

As far as NHL trade deadline rental players go, there aren’t many more obvious than Martin Hanzal.

Hanzal, 29, is in the final season of a five-year pact with the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are one of just two teams that are so far out of the postseason that even a miraculous run couldn’t save them. They are likely to sell off players as a result. Hanzal is a quality player bound for free agency anyway, and it doesn’t take a rocket surgeon to do that math.

The only other sensible alternative for Arizona would be a contract extension. Three weeks ago, Hanzal told the Arizona Republic’s Sarah McLellan that he and the team were “not really talking right now,” which, while not definitive, is not an encouraging sign for the prospects of a marriage lasting beyond March 1.

If the Coyotes shop Hanzal, they won’t have trouble generating interest. The 29-year-old is a 6’6”, 226-pound centre with a long history of strong two-way play. He’s capable of taking on tough matchups, generating offence and playing in all situations. He’s also physical and good in the faceoff circle. It’s been a half-decade since he’s seen the postseason, but he will be seen as a playoff-type player.

Which teams would make sense as trading partners? What role might he play with those clubs? Read on to find out.

