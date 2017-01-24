Ranking the Best Potential Landing Spots for Arizona's Martin Hanzal
As far as NHL trade deadline rental players go, there aren’t many more obvious than Martin Hanzal.
Hanzal, 29, is in the final season of a five-year pact with the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are one of just two teams that are so far out of the postseason that even a miraculous run couldn’t save them. They are likely to sell off players as a result. Hanzal is a quality player bound for free agency anyway, and it doesn’t take a rocket surgeon to do that math.
The only other sensible alternative for Arizona would be a contract extension. Three weeks ago, Hanzal told the Arizona Republic’s Sarah McLellan that he and the team were “not really talking right now,” which, while not definitive, is not an encouraging sign for the prospects of a marriage lasting beyond March 1.
If the Coyotes shop Hanzal, they won’t have trouble generating interest. The 29-year-old is a 6’6”, 226-pound centre with a long history of strong two-way play. He’s capable of taking on tough matchups, generating offence and playing in all situations. He’s also physical and good in the faceoff circle. It’s been a half-decade since he’s seen the postseason, but he will be seen as a playoff-type player.
Which teams would make sense as trading partners? What role might he play with those clubs? Read on to find out.
6. St. Louis Blues
Where Hanzal might fit: On paper, the Blues look to have centre ice locked down between Paul Stastny, Jori Lehtera and Patrik Berglund. The trouble is that none of those players are having a banner season offensively, with the drop-off particularly bad after Stastny. Hanzal would arguably be the team’s second-best option down the middle immediately.
Potential trade bait: St. Louis is reasonably well-stocked with draft picks. They spent what will almost certainly be a third-round pick on Nail Yakupov this fall, but have no other significant selections missing. The team’s prospect depth is so-so, with significant depth on defence but not a lot of forward talent beyond Ivan Barbashev.
Bottom line: The Blues are in a tough spot. Not only is it an open question whether they’re good enough to win this year, but with Kevin Shattenkirk a pending free agent, the club already has a tough choice to make at the trade deadline. Against that backdrop, expending assets on Hanzal may not be wise.
5. Edmonton Oilers
Where Hanzal might fit: There’s an obvious need in Edmonton for a bit of help at centre. With Leon Draisaitl playing the right wing role on Connor McDavid’s line, the third-line centre duties have fallen to rookie forward Drake Caggiula, who only has six even-strength points on the season. Bringing Hanzal in would give the team a partner for Milan Lucic and allow coach Todd McLellan to run three effective forward trios.
Potential trade bait: The Oilers don’t have a second-round pick this year, but otherwise, they are fully stocked with draft choices. The team’s prospect depth isn’t great, though there are a few defencemen of note presently in the minors, including Griffin Reinhart and Jordan Oesterle. Jujhar Khaira and Anton Slepyshev are forwards knocking on the door of full-time NHL employment. Caggiula himself might make sense as part of a trade return.
Bottom line: Does it make sense for the Oilers to spend futures to try for a run this year? A cheaper alternative, like Hanzal’s teammate Radim Vrbata, might be more realistic.
4. Montreal Canadiens
Where Hanzal might fit: The emergence of Phillip Danault this season has somewhat reduced the Canadiens’ need for another centre, but given the club’s ongoing battle with injuries, having a little bit of insurance would be advisable. Alex Galchenyuk has been in and out of the lineup with health issues and, according to Sportsnet, he reinjured his knee on Saturday, while Tomas Plekanec has struggled to score all year.
Potential trade bait: Not only do the Canadiens have virtually all of their own draft picks, but they have three extra second-round selections over the next two summers, which leaves them in a good position to make deals. Montreal’s farm team also leans heavily on prospects, with four of its top five scorers aged 23 or under.
Bottom line: When healthy, the Canadiens are in good shape down the middle. Insurance doesn’t hurt, but finding help on the wing may be a cheaper solution, while bringing in a more potent offensive player could be a better fit for what the team needs.
3. San Jose Sharks
Where Hanzal might fit: It’s hard to know exactly where Hanzal might fit into the lineup without first determining Tomas Hertl’s role. According to Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News, Hertl, out since November, is on the verge of returning to the San Jose lineup. He’s a potential fit in the third-line centre position. However, putting him on the wing could plausibly upgrade the club’s top six, opening up a space for Hanzal on line three.
Potential trade bait: San Jose’s collection of draft picks is getting a little thin, with no second-round selections in 2017 or 2018. The team still owns its first-round picks, though. The prospect cupboard isn’t exactly overflowing either, though the club does have some promising defencemen in the system.
Bottom line: If the Sharks can make the cap situation work, this isn’t a bad idea at all. Given the age of their core and the desirability of locking down that third-line centre slot, Hanzal makes a good deal of sense.
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Where Hanzal might fit: The Blackhawks have been through this before with Arizona, bringing in Antoine Vermette for their 2015 Stanley Cup run, which ended with a championship. The salary cap has forced Chicago to disarm every summer, and now there’s a clear need for a third-line centre who can deliver a little bit of everything. Hanzal fits that description to perfection.
Potential trade bait: The Blackhawks have a full array of NHL draft picks to offer, including a bunch of extra ones in the later rounds of the 2017 draft. Unfortunately, Chicago doesn’t have a lot of NHL-ready players to offer. Outside of a few younger candidates currently on the NHL roster, there just aren't that many in the pro system. Just about everybody in the AHL who can play has already been promoted to the majors.
Bottom line: Chicago needs the help, and the end of their championship window is in sight, so hoarding assets doesn’t make much sense.
1. Los Angeles Kings
Where Hanzal might fit: The Kings have two reliable lines, one centered by Anze Kopitar and the other by Jeff Carter. The team’s attack gets considerably weaker after those units, which is where Hanzal comes in. Neither Nic Dowd nor Nick Shore, the team’s current bottom-six centres, has been trusted with tougher minutes this season, which leaves them to Kopitar and Carter. Hanzal would add some kick to the third line, while at the same time letting it take on tougher matchups.
Potential trade bait: Either Shore or Dowd would be expendable, though neither carries a ton of value. L.A.’s farm team leans heavily on veterans, so there isn’t much to use in a trade there. Fortunately, the Kings have a full cupboard of draft picks.
Bottom line: Hanzal is a natural fit for both need and team philosophy.
