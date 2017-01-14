Approaching the midpoint of this NHL season, several struggling clubs face the need to rebuild their rosters. Some, such as the Colorado Avalanche, are near the bottom of the league standings. Others, such as the Vancouver Canucks, are struggling to remain in playoff contention.

These teams have various roster weaknesses that are hampering their respective performances this season. Some lack scoring, some need defensive depth and some need help throughout their rosters.

This slideshow lists the NHL teams most in need of a rebuild. We'll examine their current status and explain why they must rebuild, including the key areas that must be addressed. You can express your views on this topic in the comments section.