AEW Dynamite Road Rager 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Dynamite Road Rager 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJune 15, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of the special Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite.
This episode was packed to the brim with exciting matches, a couple of which had some major stipulations.
Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus put the tag titles on the line against The Young Bucks, but not in just a normal match. They fought with ladders and the belts hanging high above the ring.
Another bout that would change the loser forever saw Chris Jericho and Ortiz fight in a hair vs. hair match. On top of all that, the All-Atlantic Championship tournament kicked off with Miro taking on Ethan Page.
Let's look at everything that happened on Wednesday's show.
Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz
- Jericho's leather and gold-studded jacket was cool, but it kind of makes him look like a guy who is trying way too hard to look young. You know that meme of Steve Buscemi in the high school hallway? That.
- The barber they had sitting at ringside looked so out of his element. The announcers said his name was Floyd.
- Kingston's spinning backfist always looks really good. He hits it clean without actually leaving a bruise. It's a skill that probably took some time to develop.
The first match of the night was the Hair vs. Hair contest between Jericho and Ortiz. While the entire Jericho Appreciation Society was there for its leader, Ortiz came out with just Eddie Kingston for support.
Ortiz was amped up and went at Jericho like a missile, but the veteran was able to quickly gain the upper hand when Ortiz took an unnecessary risk.
Both men took some big bumps in this bout. Jericho took a powerbomb from the middle rope and Ortiz took a nasty fall to the floor, and all of that happened before there was even a commercial break.
This match was chaotic, somewhat violent without being bloody, featured some fun moments, and even allowed William Regal to sit with the commentary team despite only having a loose connection to the men in the ring.
This bout will not be everybody's cup of tea, but there is a good chance a lot of fans enjoyed this one. It was fun in the way you expect pro wrestling to be fun.
Santana and Wheeler Yuta ran down to take out the rest of the JAS group. Then, the most surprising part happened. Fuego Del Sol appeared out of nowhere and hit Ortiz with a bat to allow Jericho to score the win. He then revealed himself to actually be Sammy Guevara in disguise.
Ortiz grabbed the clippers and began cutting his own hair as repeatedly said "Blood and guts" into the mic. This was a good way to get the show off to a hot start. Everybody in the crowd seemed to be fired up after this.
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Wardlow vs. Security
- Credit to these security actors. Wardlow was slamming them as hard as he could and they all sold their spots well.
- Powerbombing one guy onto a pile of others guys cannot feel good for anybody except Wardlow.
- The grade is due to the match itself not having much to it, but that doesn't mean you won't think it's fun. It's all subjective.
In what is easily the most lopsided showdown in WWE history, Wardlow battled 20 security guards in an elimination-style match. We say lopsided because Wardlow clearly still had a huge advantage.
After surviving an initial onslaught, Wardlow began systematically taking out each man one by one. He pinned some, made some submit, and even eliminated four men at once with a pin.
He easily won the match after eliminating everyone with ease. He then set his sights on Mark Sterling and rolled him into the ring. He was only saved by a distraction from Dan Lambert. A couple of American Top Team guys got into the ring, but they ended up siding with Wardlow.
Was any of this good? That all depends on your definition of good. This was not a classic match with great technical ability, but it was a pretty exciting display of power and dominance by somebody AEW clearly sees as a future top star.
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations
Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay
- It was kind of cool to see the Rev Pro title in AEW during Ospreay's entrance. Harwood had his two tag belts with him, so AEW had titles from three other promotions all featured on TV during this one bout.
- Whoever makes Ospreay's gear does good work. There are a lot of little details in it.
- Some of the chops Harwood hit literally echoed in the arena.
- Excalibur did a really good job summarizing why the NJPW titles use the IWGP acronym in a short amount of time.
- The dropkick that sent Harwood into the steels steps was nuts.
- Ospreay rolled out of the way of the flying headbutt just slightly too early, so it looked like Harwood jumped knowing nobody would be there to take the hit.
Dax Harwood and Will Ospreay met for a singles match this week before they will likely meet in a trios bout at Forbidden Door.
Like Ortiz and Jericho, they did not waste time with wristlocks and simple takedowns. These guys were going for whatever they could do to inflict as much damage as possible right away.
It felt like both men relied heavily on their striking ability, which might be a bit foreign to Harwood since he focuses so much on technical wrestling in his tag team matches.
There was still great technical ability on display, but it had more to do with how moves were executed than the types of moves we were seeing.
This was entertaining from start to finish and had several different crowd chants during its duration. The crowd bought several near falls as potential finishes until we finally saw Ospreay score the win with a running elbow.
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations