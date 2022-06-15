AEW Dynamite Road Rager 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 3

The first match of the night was the Hair vs. Hair contest between Jericho and Ortiz. While the entire Jericho Appreciation Society was there for its leader, Ortiz came out with just Eddie Kingston for support.

Ortiz was amped up and went at Jericho like a missile, but the veteran was able to quickly gain the upper hand when Ortiz took an unnecessary risk.

Both men took some big bumps in this bout. Jericho took a powerbomb from the middle rope and Ortiz took a nasty fall to the floor, and all of that happened before there was even a commercial break.

This match was chaotic, somewhat violent without being bloody, featured some fun moments, and even allowed William Regal to sit with the commentary team despite only having a loose connection to the men in the ring.

This bout will not be everybody's cup of tea, but there is a good chance a lot of fans enjoyed this one. It was fun in the way you expect pro wrestling to be fun.

Santana and Wheeler Yuta ran down to take out the rest of the JAS group. Then, the most surprising part happened. Fuego Del Sol appeared out of nowhere and hit Ortiz with a bat to allow Jericho to score the win. He then revealed himself to actually be Sammy Guevara in disguise.

Ortiz grabbed the clippers and began cutting his own hair as repeatedly said "Blood and guts" into the mic. This was a good way to get the show off to a hot start. Everybody in the crowd seemed to be fired up after this.

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations