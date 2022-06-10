AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10

0 of 4

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of AEW Rampage on June 10.

The buildup for Forbidden Door continued this week when Will Ospreay and Aussie Open took on FTR and Trent Beretta in a trios match.

Eddie Kingston added a chapter to his feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society when he took on Jake Hager. Red Velvet faced Kris Statlander in a match, and we also heard from Hook and Danhausen following their tag team debut and victory at Double or Nothing.

We also saw Satnam Singh in action on Rampage for the first time alongside Jay Lethal, but whenever those two are around, Samoa Joe is probably nearby.

Let's look at everything that happened on Friday's show.