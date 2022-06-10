AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10June 11, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of AEW Rampage on June 10.
The buildup for Forbidden Door continued this week when Will Ospreay and Aussie Open took on FTR and Trent Beretta in a trios match.
Eddie Kingston added a chapter to his feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society when he took on Jake Hager. Red Velvet faced Kris Statlander in a match, and we also heard from Hook and Danhausen following their tag team debut and victory at Double or Nothing.
We also saw Satnam Singh in action on Rampage for the first time alongside Jay Lethal, but whenever those two are around, Samoa Joe is probably nearby.
Let's look at everything that happened on Friday's show.
Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston
- Kingston taking a stiff chop to the chest and responding by pulling down the straps of his singlet so he can take more damage is a very specific kind of energy. Kingston rules.
- Hager is in better shape now than he ever was during his long run with WWE. He has really put in the work to remake his body into a violence-making machine.
- It was a little surprising that we didn't see a single ally show up for either guy, even just to make an appearance on the stage. It actually helped the match to not have any of that, but it's still unexpected.
Hager and Kingston were already in the ring and ready to fight when the show went live. Both men were still angry after Anarchy in the Arena, so they went right after each other as soon as the ref signaled for the match to begin.
Both men dished out plenty of strikes, but there were also the usual slams and suplexes. Hager was using his usual MMA-inspired throws while Kingston just tried to do whatever was most convenient to cause as much damage as possible.
It feels like this is the first time in a while that Hager has had a chance to perform without a bunch of other people from his team being involved. He looked good here, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a few more opportunities in the future.
Kingston is one of the best stars AEW has and having him get a clean win in this match without any outside interference or major shenanigans was the right call.
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal Make Their Tag Team Debut
Singh made his in-ring debut this week in a tag team match with Lethal against two jobbers. This was quick and only served to establish Singh as a guy who can easily beat up people who are half his size.
Lethal barely did anything, so this may as well have been a handicap match. Sonjay Dutt serving as a manager allowed him to remain involved in this storyline, and he was kind of funny when the team was celebrating its win.
This was nothing special. It was the typical squash match used to make a new wrestler look unbeatable. We've seen it a million times. Singh and Lethal get an easy win on their record and the two guys unlucky enough to face Singh get an appointment with their chiropractors.
Grade: C-
Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet
- Stokely Hathaway is already worth whatever Tony Khan is paying him. He should have the biggest stable in pro wrestling so he can just show up in several matches every night.
- The roll through into a German suplex that Statlander hit was clean.
- The crowd is really behind Statlander these days. It's nice to see her getting more attention after an injury derailed her original push. She is an AEW original and a valuable asset.
Red Velvet tried to get an unfair advantage by attacking Statlander during her entrance, but the former Alian saw it coming and powerslammed her right on the floor.
From that point forward, Velvet was at a serious disadvantage. Statlander's strength allowed her to keep the upper hand, even after she missed a crossbody and had to recover quickly.
Velvet was able to get in some offense after she attacked Statlander's knee, but it only kept her on defense for so long. Even with a bad leg, the 26-year-old wrestler was able to control the pace against her smaller opponent.
This match had a good competitive feel to it. Statlander scored the win, but Jade Cargill and The Baddies had the last laugh after they attacked her. Anna Jay ran down to make the save, but she was also outnumbered and ended up being taken out.
Athena tried to even the odds, but several officials held her back as the crowd chanted "Let her go." Everything about this worked well to further these feuds. It wasn't groundbreaking in any way, but it was a good segment to push the story forward without really changing anything about it.
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
FTR and Trent Beretta vs. Aussie Open and Will Ospreay
- Having stars like Beretta and Ospreay who know each other from NJPW is going to help make some of these Forbidden Door hype matches a lot more enjoyable for fans who know the history behind them. For everyone else, they are still fun bouts that might make some people check out NJPW for the first time if they like what they see.
- Ospreay is one of those guys who makes certain high-flying spots look effortless.
- All opinions are valid, but if you aren't on the FTR bandwagon at this point, it will probably never happen. They are often called the best tag team in the world for a good reason.
- The only problem with a match that has a fast pace near the end is that guys stop selling big moves the way they should be sold. Sometimes a person will hit something that should be a finisher and the opponent is back up within seconds. It happens in every promotion, but it's still a little frustrating sometimes.
The main event of the evening was a trios match with Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis taking on Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Beretta.
The pre-match promo acknowledged the shared history between Ospreay and Beretta in Japan, but the segment also allowed FTR to get some good lines.
The first few minutes were a series of different combinations of opponents working together. We might not have seen every possible combo, but it felt like everyone got their hands on all three of their opponents at some point during the match.
One thing AEW does well is booking wrestlers to work together who can just go out there and put on a fun match. Even if there isn't some deep story behind why this match is taking place, it's still easy to watch because all six guys are at the top of their game right now.
While three of the four bouts we saw this week were good, it's probably safe to say most people would pick this as the Match of the Night. It has some good technical wrestling, a few high spots and some classic double-team wrestling.
Having one of the guys from Aussie Open take the loss was predictable, but it was cool to see Beretta be the one to get the pin for his team. He is a great talent who is somewhat underused in AEW at the moment. It's a crowded roster, but he has been really great since he returned with a new haircut and attitude.
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations