NASCAR at WWTR 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 4

Jeff Curry/Getty Images

While there have been NASCAR events held at World Wide Technology Raceway before, the Cup Series has never raced at the track, which is located in Madison, Illinois, just east of St. Louis. The Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series have both competed there, but never the Cup cars.

However, that's about to change this weekend.

The Cup Series is set to hold its inaugural event at WWTR on Sunday, as drivers will be taking part in the Enjoy Illinois 300. They'll go 240 laps around the 1.25-mile flat oval, with one team heading to Victory Lane as the first-time winner of this race.

The Truck Series has held an event at WWTR every year since 2014, but the Xfinity Series hasn't been there since 2010. So it's been more than a decade since NASCAR has held a non-truck race at the track.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Sunday's race.