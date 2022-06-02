Capital One's 'The Match 6': Hot Takes from Brady, Rodgers vs. Mahomes, Allen

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers talked a big game heading into Wednesday's edition of Capital One's The Match. Then, he and Tom Brady did just what they set out to do: beat Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in an all-quarterback charity golf event.

Rodgers made a 15-foot putt on the 12th and final hole at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, lifting him and Brady to victory in the sixth iteration of The Match. The veteran quarterbacks won by one point over the youngsters Mahomes and Allen, who played well despite entering the event as the clear betting underdog.

As you might expect, there was plenty of trash talk and a lot of reaction to this event. It was the first time in The Match series that no professional golfers were taking part.

Allen provided one of the best hot takes of the entire event. The Buffalo Bills quarterback had a reason why Rodgers was having so much success on the greens on Wednesday.

"This guy's pretty good at golf. That's what happens when you don't go to OTAs," Allen said during the round (h/t Bradley Gelber of Bills Wire).

Of course, Rodgers has proved he can have success during the regular season and get the Green Bay Packers into the playoffs even if he doesn't attend every offseason workout. But Allen was right about Rodgers' golf game, as he's the clear best player among these four quarterbacks.

Allen wasn't the only person who took a jab at Rodgers' football career while connecting it to golf. Skip Bayless of Fox Sports 1 tweeted:

Entering Wednesday, Brady had been 0-2 in his previous appearances in The Match series. He twice teamed with golf legend Phil Mickelson and lost both times, falling against the teams of Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning and Rodgers/Bryson DeChambeau.

But many pointed out on social media that Brady largely had Rodgers to thank for the victory:

However, there was praise for Brady's golf game, too:

Mahomes and Allen made their debuts in The Match series, and they showed they could hang on the golf course with two more experienced QBs who also have had more time on the greens in the past. That was especially the case for Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed that he should likely be invited back for more The Match appearances, as he sank some impressive shots. He made a birdie putt on the fifth hole, and he even had his team in the lead late during the event.

It could be entertaining to watch Rodgers and Mahomes face off on the golf course again, perhaps even with some pros as their teammates. It's clearly not their top sport, but they were the most impressive two golfers on the course Wednesday.