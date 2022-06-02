Bulls' Top Needs in 2022 NBA Draft

0 of 3

It seemed like the 2022 NBA offseason could be a snoozer for the Chicago Bulls.

So much for that.

While the Bulls are "considered likely" to keep All-Star guard Zach LaVine in free agency, per B/R's Jake Fischer, "the premise that Zach LaVine's contract expiration would swiftly result in a lucrative extension with Chicago has dissolved."

Regardless what happens with LaVine, the Bulls must do more than run back a roster that started strong but eventually slipped among a rash of injuries and severe regression on the defensive end.

As they probe for potential upgrades, the following areas are worth prioritizing on draft night.