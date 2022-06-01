Capital One's 'The Match 6': Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes, Allen Funniest Hot Takes

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The sixth edition of Capital One's The Match is set for Wednesday evening, and this edition is going to be a bit different.

While previous versions of The Match have included PGA stars—often paired with other celebrity athletes—The Match VI will be a showdown comprised entirely of NFL quarterbacks. It will be the old guard of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers (44 and 38, respectively) against the rising stars of Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (both 26 years old).

These four are no strangers to one another. Rodgers and Brady vied for the NFL MVP award this year—and faced off in The Match IV—while Mahomes and Allen have clashed in the playoffs for two straight years. They're no strangers to playing on the big stage either. This foursome has nine Lombardi Trophies, eight regular-season MVP awards and 30 Pro Bowls between them.

However, their arena is the football field, not the golf course. While Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen are fierce competitors, we're unlikely to see elite shots when they face off.

Naturally, this has led to some entertaining hot takes, mostly from the competitors themselves. Here, we'll dive into some of the funniest comments ahead of The Match VI.

The Match VI

Who: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Where: Wynn Golf Course, Paradise, Nevada



When: Wednesday, June 1

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Format: 12-hole match play

TV and Live Stream: TNT, truTV, HLN, Watch TNT, TNT app

Hot Seat Press Conference 2.0: 5:45 p.m. ET on the B/R app

This marks Brady's third entry in The Match, while Rodgers is competing for the second time. The Packers signal-caller alluded to his team's experience while also throwing shade at the competition.

"I know they tried to make it old guys versus young guys, but I said, 'Who thought about this? You want to put the two best guys against the two worst guys?'" Rodgers said, per The Athletic's Greg Auman. "That's not just conjecture. That's facts. We have the experience."

Brady, meanwhile, took a direct shot at his former AFC East rival, Allen:

"Josh really hasn't backed much up on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me," Brady said, per Auman.

Allen fired back with a remark about Brady's inability to go off-script—and we're not entirely sure if he's talking about Brady's chattering skills or his play style.

"Once Tom's script from his team runs out of jokes, I don't think he's going to be able to think on his feet," Allen said, per Christopher Powers of Golf Digest. "I feel like I've got a lot of practice in just kind of wit and off-the-cuff stuff. I think Aaron is a little better in that aspect, but Tom's going to have his little note card out and it'll run out eventually and I don't think he's going to know what to do."

Mahomes had some similar thoughts on the trash-talking game of his elder opponents.

"They've been trying to talk trash, but you tell it to their scripted or old jokes that they found on Twitter," the Kansas City quarterback said, per Ed Easton Jr. of Chiefs Wire. "So when we get on that golf course, and we get to really talk trash, I know me and Josh are gonna do that. And we're gonna win the match as well."

As for the match itself, Mahomes believes that youth will allow him and Allen to play a different game than Rodgers and Brady.

"The reason we're going to win is that we're going to be able to play the course differently than old Tom and old Aaron over there," Mahomes said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "They might get us on a couple of par threes and stuff like that but whenever we can really open it up and use the drivers ... it's going to be nice to be able to use our little wedges like they use their 6-irons."

While we're likely to see plenty of humorous exchanges between the teams on Wednesday, we're also likely to see a few quality lines from TNT analyst and The Match III participant Charles Barkley—who has already gotten in on the action:

The Match producer, Bryan Zuriff, expects Barkley to go in on any golfers who struggle during the contest.

"We have [Charles] Barkley, you know, so we can rip on them," Zuriff said, per James Colgan of Golf.com.

There's going to be plenty of trash talk during The Match VI and probably some hilarious commentary from the broadcasting crew. It's all in good fun, though, and for a good cause. The event will support Feeding America, which has already received 17 million meals to donate from The Match series.