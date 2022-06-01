Brady, Rodgers vs. Mahomes, Allen Prize Money and Distribution for Charity Match

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Capital One's The Match is known for trash talk. When you get a group of highly competitive athletes together who also happen to be among the best in the world, it comes naturally. Even if it's for an exhibition golf event.

That should be the case again Wednesday night, when the sixth edition of The Match is set to take place at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. Only this time, there are no professional golfers in the mix. It'll instead be a showdown of four top-tier NFL quarterbacks: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

There will be plenty of bragging rights on the line. But that's not all these QBs will be competing for.

The Match is known for raising large amounts of money for charity. Per a release for the event, The Match has raised close to $33 million for numerous organizations and has donated almost 17 million meals to Feeding America, which will again be the "primary charitable organization" for Wednesday's edition.

While there's no formal purse amount, Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen will have plenty of opportunities to rack up money for charity.

The third hole will be a Par 4 Challenge, awarding $500,000 for an eagle or $350,000 for a drive that ends up within 10 feet of the hole. If neither of those things occur, then the team that wins the hole will receive a $100,000 charity donation.

There will be a closest-to-the-hole competition on the fourth, sixth and eighth holes. A hole-in-one will award $2 million or a shot within five feet of the hole awards $350,000. If neither happens, a $100,000 donation will go to the golfer whose shot lands closest to the hole. If none hit the green, then they'll each get a donation.

The seventh hole will feature a longest-drive contest. The golfer with the longest drive on the fairway will get $400,000.

If both teams have a golfer hit the green on the 10th hole, those two will each get $350,000. If that doesn't happen, $100,000 will go to the team that wins that hole.

The biggest charitable sum up for grabs will be on the 12th and final hole, where a hole-in-one will award $5 million. A shot within five feet of the hole will net $350,000. And if neither happens, $100,000 will go to whomever was closest to the hole.

With so much money for charity on the line, there should be some sizable donations being made by the time the event is over. And that's a big reason why these quarterbacks are participating in the event.

That, and the opportunity to face off against their QB counterparts in a fun-yet-competitive setting.

"I love playing. It’s probably the one hobby I really have, outside [of] football," Brady said, per The Athletic's Greg Auman. "I love being on a golf course."

Brady and Rodgers are the narrow betting favorites, per DraftKings, but perhaps that largely relates to their greater experience in the event over Allen and Mahomes. Either way, it's sure to be an entertaining event that raises a lot of money for some good causes.