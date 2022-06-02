Latest 2022 MLB All-Star Game Roster Picks After 2 Months

0 of 10

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is fast approaching, and it's never too soon to start debating who deserves a spot in the annual showcase.

We are now nearly two months into the 2022 season, and while there's still a long way to go until the All-Star Game is played on July 19 at Dodger Stadium, it's never too early to start talking All-Star rosters.

Using the 32-player roster format implemented in 2018, we assembled our American League and National League teams based solely on 2022 performance. Voting trends and popularity did not factor into these decisions. We simply picked the 32 players who are most deserving while sticking to the rule of including at least one player from every team.

For consistency, each roster is made up of 20 position players and 12 pitchers.

We also highlighted three notable snubs from each league, since the players who don't get selected are often a bigger story than the ones who do.

