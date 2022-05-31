Capital One's 'The Match 6': Storylines for Brady, Rodgers vs. Mahomes, AllenMay 31, 2022
Capital One's 'The Match 6': Storylines for Brady, Rodgers vs. Mahomes, Allen
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are all Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks with a combined total of nine championships (seven of which belong to Brady) between them. Josh Allen could soon join them, as he's also among the top QBs in the NFL.
On Wednesday, all four will be taking part in a competition. Only it's not going to be football this time.
Instead, they are participating in the sixth iteration of Capital One's The Match, a high-profile golf series that raises money for charities. This is the first time that no professional golfers are competing, and it will be Brady and Rodgers teaming up to take on Mahomes and Allen at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.
So, it'll be the older quarterbacks (the 44-year-old Brady and the 38-year-old Rodgers) against the youngsters (Mahomes and Allen are both 26). The event is a 12-hole match-play format in which teammates play the same ball on each hole.
Here are the top storylines to follow heading into this next edition of Capital One's The Match.
Can Rodgers Improve to 2-0?
Among these four quarterbacks, Rodgers is the only one who already has one career victory in Capital One's The Match under his belt. In July 2021, he teamed up with Bryson DeChambeau and defeated the pairing of Brady and Phil Mickelson at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.
Not only does Rodgers own a 1-0 record in the even, but he's also the clear top golfer among the four quarterbacks hitting the greens on Wednesday. According to the Wisconsin State Golf Association, his handicap is at 4.6.
And the Green Bay Packers star is confident he and Brady are a better golf duo than Mahomes and Allen.
"I know they tried to make it old guys versus young guys, but I said, 'Who thought about this? You want to put the two best guys against the two worst guys?'" Rodgers said, per The Athletic's Greg Auman. "That's not just conjecture. That's facts. We have the experience."
Will Rodgers' experience and past golf success prove to be the difference in this edition of Capital One's The Match? It's not a sure thing, but it seems that could end up being the case.
Brady Looks to Bounce Back
Although Rodgers has a win in Capital One's The Match series, Brady has the most experience playing in the event. Before he and Mickelson lost to Rodgers and DeChambeau last July, they had lost to another duo comprised of a golf legend and a former NFL quarterback.
In May 2020, Brady and Mickelson lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Charity, which took place at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. So the NFL icon enters the sixth edition with an 0-2 career record in the series.
This time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is teamed up with the top golfer in the field. And that could lead to him earning his first win.
"I love playing. It's probably the one hobby I really have, outside [of] football," Brady said, per Auman. "I love being on a golf course."
The 44-year-old may have even more fun on the greens in Vegas if he and Rodgers can pick up a victory over Mahomes and Allen on Wednesday.
Mahomes, Allen Set to Team Up for The Match Debuts
Mahomes and Allen may not have played at the event before, but the young quarterbacks are no strangers to playing golf in the offseason.
They are both regular participants in the American Century Championship, an annual celebrity golf event held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.
Neither has won that tournament before, but they have proved they're not the worst golfers in the world. So they may have what it takes to keep up with the more experienced duo of Brady and Rodgers on Wednesday.
"We're not just doing this to do it," Allen said, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor. "We want to win. We don't want to lose, to those two guys especially. We don't want them to hang this over our heads."
When Mahomes and Allen are motivated to lead the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills respectively to victory on the gridiron, it typically leads to impressive wins. So never count these guys out, even if golf isn't their primary sport.