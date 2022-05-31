Capital One's 'The Match 6': Storylines for Brady, Rodgers vs. Mahomes, Allen

0 of 3

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are all Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks with a combined total of nine championships (seven of which belong to Brady) between them. Josh Allen could soon join them, as he's also among the top QBs in the NFL.

On Wednesday, all four will be taking part in a competition. Only it's not going to be football this time.

Instead, they are participating in the sixth iteration of Capital One's The Match, a high-profile golf series that raises money for charities. This is the first time that no professional golfers are competing, and it will be Brady and Rodgers teaming up to take on Mahomes and Allen at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

So, it'll be the older quarterbacks (the 44-year-old Brady and the 38-year-old Rodgers) against the youngsters (Mahomes and Allen are both 26). The event is a 12-hole match-play format in which teammates play the same ball on each hole.

Here are the top storylines to follow heading into this next edition of Capital One's The Match.